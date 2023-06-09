Nieky Holzken shares his favorite cheat meal to indulge in

Four-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion Nieky Holzken has revealed his favorite cheat meal.

Holzken is nothing short of a legend in kickboxing, carrying an incredible 94 career wins and multiple world title reigns. However, even world-class athletes need a day off, and accompanying those days off is typically the obligatory cheat meal.

Taking part in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), ‘The Natural’ was asked by one fan what his favorite cheat meal is. Holzken responded by saying:

“Shoarma and Fries.”

Most likely, Nieky Holzken was referring to shawarma, a Middle Eastern dish consisting of meat cut into thin slices, stacked in an inverted cone, and roasted on a slowly turning vertical rotisserie or spit. Most Americans were largely unfamiliar with shawarma until 2012 when Tony Stark/Iron Man famously said he wanted to try it following a hard-fought battle in the first Avengers film:

“Let's just take a day. Have you ever tried shawarma? There's a shawarma joint about two blocks from here. I don't know what it is, but I wanna try it.”

Of course, Nieky Holzken’s cheat meals will be on hold until after his highly anticipated return to the ring on Friday night. ‘The Natural’ will step underneath the bright lights of the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a showdown with German standout Arian Sadikovic. Both men will enter the bout determined to get back into the win column after coming up short in their last outings.

Holzken’s last appearance came more than a year ago at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X in March 2022. ‘The Natural’ fell to two-time ONE world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee in a Muay Thai bout, suffering a second-round knockout.

Arian Sadikovic fell to reigning two-division ONE world champion Regian Eersel in his last fight, suffering a unanimous decision loss against the Surinamese striking sensation.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

