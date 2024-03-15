ONE Fight Night 21: Jeremy Pacatiw-Wang Shuo bantamweight MMA bout added to April 5 bill

Another interesting clash between two proven warriors, Jeremy Pacatiw and Wang Shuo, has been added to the loaded ONE Fight Night 21 showcase on April 5.

The Filipino martial artist returns to the global stage of the promotion for his fourth appearance, aiming for a third victory.

After debuting with a dominant unanimous decision win over Chen Rui at ONE: Battleground in July 2021, the talented warrior slumped to a first-round knockout loss to now-reigning bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade.

However, he swiftly reversed his fortunes at ONE 164, with a picturesque triangle choke finish over Tial Thang in front of his home crowd inside the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

Since that win, Jeremy Pacatiw decided to follow his ex-Team Lakay stablemates Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Kevin Belingon, and Edward Kelly in forming Lions Nation MMA, situated in Benguet.

Thus far, members of the world championship-winning squad have picked up some inspirational wins on the global stage, and Jeremy Pacatiw hopes to follow suit as he aims to narrow the gap to a career-first shot at an MMA world title.

Jeremy Pacatiw cannot diminish what Wang Shuo brings to the table

Jeremy Pacatiw may be equipped with confidence heading into his first fight of 2024, but the Lions Nation MMA affiliate must tone it down a bit when he goes toe-to-toe with 'Little Whirlwind' Wang Shuo.

The Sunkin International Fight Club star, a teammate of undisputed ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai, has enormous power in the striking department.

And when that doesn't get the job done, the 29-year-old's tools on the canvas have helped him to a pair of submission victories on the canvas.

Though he heads into his clash against 'The Juggernaut' off a unanimous decision defeat to Tatsumitsu Wada, Wang is all but fired up to pick things up and make a run to the top of the bantamweight division.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 21 card live and for free in U.S. primetime on April 5.

More fights are expected to be added to the show soon.