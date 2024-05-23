"One of the greatest matches in Worlds history" - IBJJF honors Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida's remarkable scrap with rival Leo Nogueira

ONE heavyweight MMA contender Marcus Almeida is the winningest athlete in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. While 'Buchecha' has plenty of memorable victories throughout his decorated career, it's his 2012 Open Class IBJJF Final triumph over Leo Nogueira that stands out for most fans.

The International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation recently honored one of its biggest superstars by uploading snippets of this epic match on Instagram:

"Taking it back to one of the greatest matches in Worlds history. Buchecha vs Leo Nogueira in the 2012 Open Class IBJJF final. This match was a non-stop action packed match that came down to the last seconds."

It is worth noting that entering this matchup, 'Buchecha' lost the year before to Nogueira. This time, however, the Brazilian grappling icon put on arguably one of his best and most complete performances on the mats.

'Buchecha' was pure magic off his back, not allowing his compatriot to pass his guard and threatening with almost every submission imaginable - from triangle chokes to foot locks.

With neither man giving an inch, 'Buchecha' broke the deadlock in the final seconds winning the match with a brilliant takedown straight to mount. He came away with the advantage on points, 8-4.

The pair would meet again in 2016, with 'Buchecha' once again asserting his mastery and winning their rivalry.

'Buchecha' reflects on his "crazy ride" BJJ career

A 13-time IBJJF gold medalist and 17-time world champion overall, 'Buchecha' is indeed well above his peers in 'The Gentle Art'. In a recent Instagram post, the 33-year-old reflected on his incredible run in the 2014 IBJJF Worlds:

"I was on this crazy ride inspired by Carreta Furacão. In 2014, I was the world heavyweight and absolute champion, winning my fifth and sixth titles! The World Championships are coming up next week and the memories are coming along with it! 10 years ago, there were nine fights and seven submissions!"