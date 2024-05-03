"Show people I've become even stronger" - Hiroki Akimoto on his mission heading into Wei Rui clash at ONE Fight Night 22

Former ONE world champion Hiroki Akimoto plans to show his improvements during his return to competition.

In November 2022, Akimoto last fought under the ONE Championship banner, suffering a split decision loss against Petchtanong to lose his bantamweight kickboxing world title.

On Friday, May 3, the Japanese superstar looks to get back on track by taking out promotional newcomer Wei Rui at ONE Fight Night 22.

Akimoto recently did an interview with ONE to discuss his return to action. The 31-year-old former world champion had this to say about what he's focused on heading into his upcoming fight against Wei:

"So, while every fight is a must-win, I want to leave an impact and show people that I've become even stronger."

ONE Fight Night 22 featuring Hiroki Akimoto vs Wei Rui goes down inside the world-renowned Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Friday's event can be seen live and free of charge in U.S. primetime by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Who else is fighting at ONE Fight Night 22 besides Hiroki Akimoto and Wei Rui?

ONE Fight Night 22 was initially expected to be headlined by Smilla Sundell defending her women's strawweight Muay Thai world title against Natalia Diachkova. Unfortunately, Sundell missed weight and was forced to vacate her throne.

The women's Muay Thai fight will now take place at catchweight (126.5 pounds), with Diachkova the only one eligible to leave Friday with the world title.

In the co-main event, undefeated featherweight MMA fighters Halil Amir and Akbar Abdullaev look to continue building momentum. It'll be easier said than done, as they've each shown the ability to secure devastating finishes.

Friday's event also features Sinsamut Klinmee vs. Dmitry Menshikov (lightweight Muay Thai), Maurice Abevi vs. Zhang Lipeng (lightweight MMA), Rungrawee vs. Bogdan Shumarov (lightweight kickboxing), and more.