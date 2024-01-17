“That’s going to get a big buzz” – Liam Harrison says potential Jonathan Haggerty vs Nico Carrillo showdown destined to be special

Liam Harrison believes Jonathan Haggerty versus Nico Carrillo is the fight to make on the global stage of ONE Championship this year.

Carrillo went from prospect to bonafide contender last month, securing an incredible second-round knockout of former ONE world champion Nong-O Hama as part of the stacked ONE Friday Fights 46 event in Bangkok’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Securing his third-straight victory under the ONE banner and sitting at the fifth spot in the bantamweight Muay Thai rankings, ‘King of the North’ appears to be primed for a shot at the division’s top prize, currently held by British striking sensation Jonathan Haggerty.

Sharing his take on the potential all-UK thriller, during a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Liam Harrison suggested that no other title fight makes more sense than Haggerty vs. Carrillo.

“Obviously, him and Haggerty will be an incredible fight and I'm pretty sure that's got to be on the card,” Harrison said. “That's the only fight that makes sense in the bantamweight division for Muay Thai, for Nico to get a title shot. If someone said Nico versus Haggerty, that's going to get a big buzz. Everyone be like ‘Oh, wow, this going to be a serious fight!’”

Is Nico Carrillo next following Haggerty’s impending title tilt at ONE Fight Night 19?

Currently, Jonathan Haggerty is scheduled to put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai crown on the line against Brazilian standout Felip Lobo in the ONE Fight Night 19 headliner on February 16.

The announcement certainly came as a surprise to fight fans with Nico Carrillo being the overwhelming favorite to challenge ‘The General’ for ONE Championship gold.

But with the ‘King of the North’ taking a series of devastating leg strikes in his win over Nong-O, he likely needs some time to recover before scoring his first title opportunity.

Should Carrillo get the next crack at Jonathan Haggerty, assuming the reigning and defending titleholder gets past Felipe Lobo next month?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.