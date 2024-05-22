“That’s just genius-level stuff’ – Chatri Sityodtong still in awe of Superlek’s technical destruction of Takeru

It has been months, but ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong still can't stop raving about Superlek Kiatmoo9's excellence in his destruction of Japanese kickboxing icon 'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa earlier this year. And we can't blame him.

Superlek turned in an epic performance against Takeru at ONE 165 in January, dominating the Japanese star across five rounds to take home a unanimous decision victory on the judges' scorecards and keep the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title over his shoulders.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Sityodtong couldn't contain his amazement. He said:

"On the surface, it was like he was only doing leg kicks. But if you look at how he was setting things up, how he was disrupting Takeru's massive power punches, the angles, the little tricks, the off-balancing, and the chain and speed of his strikes -- he was really not allowing Takeru to settle down and recognize his patterns. That's again, just genius-level stuff. And at the same time, he has massive power. He packs an incredible kick and he's got solid punching power."

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is known as 'The Kicking Machine' and for good reason. The Thai star kicked Takeru into oblivion in their January showdown, and he's hoping to do the same to his next opponent.

'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 out for two-division glory as he faces 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168

Flyweight kickboxing king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 will go for double the gold when he challenges the United Kingdom's 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

The two lock horns at ONE 168: Denver on Prime Video, which takes place at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, September 6th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.