“The longer you leave this fight the better” – Martin Nguyen confident he can stifle Garry Tonon’s feared jiu-jitsu arsenal

Former two-division ONE world champion Martin Nguyen will go head-to-head with former ONE featherweight MMA world title challenger and jiu-jitsu icon Garry Tonon at ONE 165.

On Jan. 28, inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, the Vietnamese-Australian former world champion will try to get past 'The Lion Killer' with the hopes of entering the world title picture once again.

Knowing he was about to face one of the most dangerous jiu-jitsu grapplers in MMA ever, 'The Situ-Asian' and his team prepared the perfect strategy to get their hand raised in Tokyo.

He told From The Stands on YouTube:

“The longer you leave this fight the better. I'm going to get better I'm going to get more tougher for the fight, particularly on the ground. Because obviously, his game is his leg lock game and his jiu-jitsu game. I've had now two camps in a row focusing on anti-jiu-jitsu and anti-wrestling.”

We're quite excited to see how Nguyen will combine this new strategy with his grit and clear experience advantage come fight night.

Watch the full interview here;

Martini Nguyen believes he doesn't need to prove anything anymore at this point in his career

Considered by many to be one of the greatest world champions in ONE history, Martin Nguyen is coming into ONE 165 with the belief that he has absolutely nothing left to prove.

Speaking on the From The Stands podcast Nguyen said:

“In ONE Championship, the featherweight division is the most dangerous, it is the most stacked, and the most talented division”.

He added:

“Having myself in that mix, I feel honored but in a way I don't need to prove anything. I have full trust in my team to prepare me well against all these guys, who deem themselves the best in the world.”

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru will air live on Sunday, Jan. 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.