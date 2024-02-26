“The only thing that’s left is the execution” – Reinier de Ridder can’t wait to throw down with Anatoly Malykhin at ONE 166

Redemption is the name of the game when Reinier de Ridder returns to the ONE Championship C=circle at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1.

The ONE middleweight MMA world champion is fired up to put his defeat to Anatoly Malykhin in the rear-view mirror, and there is no grander stage for him to turn that dream into reality when the promotion debuts in the region live from the Lusail Sports Arena.

After a grueling training camp, where he had to focus on newer aspects of his arsenal – particularly his mental game after the manner of his first career loss – ‘The Dutch Knight’ wants to culminate his hard work by reaping a successful result when he runs it back with Malykhin later this week.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Reinier de Ridder said:

“I know where I can beat him, and I just am focused on that right now. Also, the only thing that's left now, after this grind of working on every little detail, the only thing that's left is the execution.”

With the harder tasks out of the way, the grappling specialist believes a win is within touching distance should he stick to his game plan against the ever-dangerous Russian.

But as proven in their first fight, 'The Dutch Knight' would not have it easy despite whatever surprises he has in store against the three-division chasing slugger.

Reinier de Ridder says he "needs to get" a win over Malykhin

Though fortune favors the bold, Reinier de Ridder knows he does not have one hand on his middleweight strap after discovering just how tough of a test Malykhin is at ONE on Prime Video 5.

In the aftermath of his first career loss to Malykhin, ‘The Dutch Knight’ admitted that he underestimated Malykhin’s mettle and arsenal in their first fight, something he vows to avoid ahead of their rematch in Qatar.

Now, it is all one step at a time for the grappling specialist as he aims to level the scores with ‘Sladkiy’ at all costs this week.

In a separate interview with InTheCage, the 33-year-old Reinier de Ridder offered:

“My mental preparation, my technical, physical preparation, I’ve changed a lot of stuff for this camp and fight. I’ve worked really hard because this is one I need to get back.”

ONE 166: Qatar will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription on March 1.