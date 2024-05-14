"This fight is not gonna happen" - Atomweight kickboxing queen Phetjeeja reveals why she's not keen on battling Smilla Sundell

Undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom loves figuring in super fights. However, she's not seeking a match against Smilla Sundell.

'The Queen' certainly fights much bigger than her stature but admits 'The Hurricane's' imposing height and length would pose a real problem for her.

Phetjeeja explained in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"I mean, considering the differences that we have physically, I think this fight is not gonna happen."

Smilla Sundell, of course, has already been towering over the rest of the competition in her perfect 5-0 run in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The former strawweight Muay Thai world titleholder was initially listed at 5-foot-8 but reportedly grew two more inches prior to her last bout against Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22 earlier this month.

The 19-year-old phenom has already teased a possible move to flyweight, especially after ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong confirmed that he wants to introduce a women's 135-pound division.

Meanwhile, Phetjeeja also remains unbeaten under the ONE banner. The 22-year-old Thai destroyer outclassed Janet Todd at ONE Fight Night 20 last March to unify the atomweight belts.

While a Phetjeeja versus Smilla Sundell matchup will certainly produce fireworks, fans shouldn't expect it to happen anytime soon.

In the meantime, here's Sundell's latest come-from-behind victory over Natalia Diachkova:

Smilla Sundell reveals deep admiration for Phetjeeja

While it seems Phetjeeja doesn't want the smoke against Smilla Sundell, the case can be made that the Swedish star might also have no interest in fighting her "idol."

'The Hurricane', in a previous interview with the South China Morning Post, revealed that she looked up to 'The Queen' when she first moved to Thailand:

"She's very good. She was actually my first idol in the sport because I watched her on Thai fights in Samui when my family and I moved to Thailand. That was the first time I really saw a big show live and me and my family were like, 'Whoa, she's good!"

See the interview below: