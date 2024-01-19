“This right hand has become a missile” – Martin Nguyen says signature weapon is as dangerous as ever ahead of Garry Tonon war

Martin Nguyen will pack a variety of weapons heading into his featherweight tie against Garry Tonon – none more dangerous than his trademark right hand.

The former ONE featherweight and lightweight MMA world champion meets the top-ranked contender at ONE 165, which emanates live from the Ariake Arena on Sunday, January 28.

His right hand, whether it comes straight down from the pipe or over the guard, has helped him pick up some of the best knockouts under the ONE banner, and it appears to be loaded with similar firepower for his next assignment.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, ‘The Situ-Asian’ said:

“Yeah, that cannon (his trademark right hand) has turned into a missile now. So we'll see if Garry Tonon can bring some anti-missile chin, granite chin, or whatever, or something that whatever he possesses or can get, I don't know. But this right hand has become a missile.”

Watch Martin Nguyen's full interview here:

Having achieved 10 knockouts from 15 wins, there is no secret to what he does best whenever he goes toe-to-toe with anyone.

As always, Martin Nguyen will be looking to wrap things up early in Tokyo, Japan, one that he hopes would be enough for him to earn a chance to face the winner of the featherweight world title unification bout between Thanh Le and Tang Kai, which goes down at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1.

Martin Nguyen’s grappling will be tested against Tonon

While the Australian-Vietnamese superstar will hold a trump card over Tonon in the stand-up department, his rival will look to press with his elite grappling.

The 32-year-old American is a multi-time BJJ world, and he’s used his acumen on the canvas to finish five of his eight triumphs by submission.

Since suffering his first career loss to Thanh Le at ONE: Lights Out in March 2022, ‘The Lion Killer’ has earned back-to-back triumphs over Shamil Gasanov and Johnny Nunez.

Similarly, a victory over Martin Nguyen could earn Tonon the next shot at the coveted ONE featherweight world title.

ONE Championship’s long-awaited return to the Japanese capital will take place at the Ariake Arena. ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.