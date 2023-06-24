"Twitter only 400 million people Facebook 2 billion people" - Mark Zuckerberg deepfake of Khabib Nurmagomedov's callout wins over the internet

A deepfake of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivering UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov's iconic callout has taken the internet by storm. Fans showered the Instagram video with witty replies in the comments section.

"Twitter only 396.5 million people Facebook 1.9 billion people"

"He thinks AI gonna save him?"

"I'm gonna smesh your boi" -Mark Zuckerberg to Tesla Employee."

The MMA world was sent into a frenzy when the Tesla and Meta CEOs agreed to a cage fight.

Zuckerberg has been an avid practitioner of martial arts for some time now and often makes appearances at UFC events. Meanwhile, Elon Musk has previously admitted that he doesn't find exercising an attractive idea.

As the two billionaires took to social media to express their wish to fight in an MMA contest, Khabib Nurmagomedov jumped in the fray and offered to help Zuckerberg train in Dagestan after the Facebook chief quoted him while responding to Musk's challenge.

Mark Zuckerberg finds Jon Jones in his corner against Elon Musk

If Mark Zuckerberg's potential bout against Elon Musk materializes, the Facebook owner could have one of the best in his corner to prepare him for battle. The UFC world heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, considered by many to be the greatest-ever MMA fighter, has thrown his weight behind Zuckerberg.

'Bones' took to Twitter and stated:

"You already know I am Team Zuck…. Let me know if you need a training partner!"

While Jones offered support to Zuckerberg, Musk was backed by No.7-ranked UFC middleweight Sean Strickland. 'Tarzan' took to Twitter and trained his guns at Zuckerberg before inviting Elon Musk to Las Vegas for training:

"Man f*ck Mark Zuckerberg.. Dirty communist.... No one wants your goggles and your disinformation censorship but.... Facebook market gets a pass.... @elonmusk come to Vegas. We will put in work!"

