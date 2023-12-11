UFC 296 commentators: Broadcasters on air for the upcoming PPV event

UFC 296 is just around the corner and the commentators for the last pay-per-view (PPV) of the year have just been revealed.

UFC 296 will take place on December 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Per MMA Junkie, the commentators for the event will be Jon Anik, Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier, a trio that fans have come to see and love. Their seemingly synchronized reactions to knockouts have gone viral multiple times.

Expand Tweet

On Saturday night, there will be two titles on the line in the main event and the co-main event. The main event is a welterweight title clash between Leon Edwards and his long-time rival Colby Covington. In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja will defend his flyweight title against Brandon Royal.

Additionally, Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson will take on one of the most feared fighters in the welterweight division in Shavkat Rakhmonov. Some other names that fans will be excited to see are, Tony Ferguson who faces Paddy Pimblett, Ian Garry, who will be taking on Vicente Luque and Bryce Mitchell, who is set to meet Josh Emmett in the octagon. The UFC is ending 2023 with a bang with one of the most stacked cards of the year.

Leon Edwards seems very confident ahead of his UFC 296 main event against Colby Covington

Leon Edwards is in the form of his life after successfully defending his title against Kamaru Usman. After becoming champion, Edwards seems to have become a more complete fighter, given the defensive grappling we saw in Edwards-Usman 3.

Ahead of his UFC 296 title fight against Colby Covington, he gave his thoughts in an interview uploaded by SpinninBackfist on X:

"I feel like we've both got a lot to prove in there. So I am hundred percent focused for the best Colby, I know he's been out for almost two years come December. But I just can't see what he goes in there and does you know? I've been the active one, I'm the younger one. He hasn't beat no one under the age of 35-36 since.....I don't know."

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

'Rocky' went on to say how this will probably be the last title shot Covington will get and so, he is likely to come at him with everything he's got. He also went on to say that he is very confident in his ability to get the job done come December 16th.