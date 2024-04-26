UFC Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs. Perez - U.S., Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing, and full card

The UFC is returning to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, for its next fight card, UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs. Perez (also known as UFC Vegas 91 and UFC on ESPN 55).

The UFC Fight Night event will go down this Saturday, April 27, with a series of exciting matchups lined up for MMA fans.The UFC Vegas 91 card will be headlined by a flyweight clash between the No.5-ranked contender Matheus Nicolau and the No.8-seeded Alex Perez.

In the co-main event of UFC Fight Night, No.11-ranked light heavyweight contender Ryan Spann will lock horns with Bogdan Guskov, who will look to break into the divisional rankings.

Also on the UFC Vegas 91 card, Ariane Lipski will square off against Karine Silva in a battle of women's flyweights.

Find out when and where you can watch the UFC card, along with the full fight card, start time, television, live streaming, and pricing details for viewers from the U.S., Canada, UK, and Australia.

UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs. Perez - Timings

The following are the timings for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event for viewers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States and Canada

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the Fight Night prelims from 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT on Saturday, April 27, and the main card from 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

The prelims will kick off at 9:00 PM BST on Saturday, April 27. The main card will follow at 12:00 AM BST (midnight) on Sunday, April 28.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 4:00 AM AWST/ 5:30 AM ACST/ 6:00 AM AEST on Sunday, April 28, followed by the main card at 7:00 AM AWST/ 8:30 AM ACST/ 9:00 AM AEST.

Watch UFC Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez fight promo below:

UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs. Perez - Television, live streaming, and pricing

Here are the details on how to watch the card in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $10.99 per month, but viewers can save with an annual subscription of $109.99.

The event will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish), and will be available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. It can also be viewed on UFC Fight Pass, which costs $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN5 or the TSN App. You can log on to TSN with your provider's details if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 monthly (plus tax).

United Kingdom

The event will be shown in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports using the Discovery+ app or via web player. Monthly subscriptions are contract-free, are available at £29.99, and do not require a Broadband connection. The subscription renews automatically unless canceled. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

Australia

Kayo Sports has broadcast rights for the card in Australia. New customers can get a plan with one screen for AUD25. The basic plan costs AUD30 and allows viewers to stream the card on up to two screens. A premium plan is available for AUD35 per month, allowing viewing up to three screens. The prelims are available on the ESPN TV channel and Fight Pass.

UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs. Perez - Full Card

The fighters competing at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event are as follows:

Main card

Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez (flyweight)

Ryan Spann vs. Bogdan Guskov (light heavyweight)

Ariane Lipski vs. Karine Silva (women's flyweight)

Austen Lane vs. Jhonata Diniz (heavyweight)

Jonathan Pearce vs. David Onama (featherweight)

Tim Means vs. Uros Medic (welterweight)

Preliminary card

Rani Yahya vs. Victor Henry (bantamweight)

Austin Hubbard vs. Michal Figlak (lightweight)

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Caio Machado (heavyweight)

Marnic Mann vs. Ketlen Souza (women's strawweight)

James Llontop vs. Chris Padilla (lightweight)

Ivana Petrovic vs. Na Liang (women's flyweight)

Gabriel Benitez vs. Maheshate (lightweight)