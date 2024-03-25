UFC Vegas 92 adds electrifying bantamweight matchup as Adrian Yanez looks to get back into win column

Adrian Yanez has not entered the octagon since facing Jonathan Martinez at UFC Fight Night 230 last October and suffering a second-round TKO loss via leg kicks. The unranked bantamweight contender's last victory came nearly two years ago as he defeated Tony Kelley via first-round TKO at UFC on ESPN 37 to extend his winning streak to nine.

Yanez is set to return to the octagon in May when he faces Vinicius Salvador at UFC Fight Night 242, according to Iridium Sports Agency, who represent Yanez. Making the announcement on X, @TeamIridiumISA said:

"🚨 #TeamIridium News 🚨 Our man @yanezmma is primed to earn his 6th @ufc victory vs. Vinicius Salvador on May 18 ✍🏼 #TheDarkside"

Check out the announcement of Adrian Yanez's return below:

Yanez will enter the bout with a professional mixed martial arts record of 16 wins and five losses. He has 10 knockout victories, two submission victories, and four decision victories. While the bantamweight contender has never been submitted, he has suffered TKO losses in each of his last two bouts and has three losses via decision. He is 5-2 since earning a contract on Dana White's Contender Series in 2020.

Salvador will compete at bantamweight for the first time in the UFC after coming in 2.5 pounds over the flyweight limit when he last competed at UFC 291 last summer. He has 14 wins and six losses in his mixed martial arts career. 'Fenomeno' has never won via decision. However, he has 13 victories via knockout and one victory via submission.

He has two knockout losses, one submission loss, and three decision losses. Salvador has lost both of his fights in the UFC after earning a contract on Dana White's Contender Series in 2022.

When Israel Adesanya labeled Adrian Yanez as a future UFC champion

Adrian Yanez has had just one career fight on a pay-per-view card, as he faced Rob Font at UFC 287 last year. Israel Adesanya, who headlined the card, had high praises for the bantamweight contender. Speaking at the media day for the event, 'The Last Stylebender' stated:

"He's a force to be reckoned with. 135, he's the next champ... I didn't even know he's a black belt. I thought he was just a striker, but he's a black belt in jiu-jitsu. You haven't even seen much of that yet, but he's just butchering everyone on the feet with his hands and his kicks. I look forward to watching his fight and taking inspiration from there."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments on Adrian Yanez below:

Yanez was unsuccessful in his bout against Font and is now on a two-fight skid for the first time in his mixed martial arts career after also falling to Jonathan Martinez. He will look to bounce back and get in the win column when he faces Vinicius Salvador in less than two months.