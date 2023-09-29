WATCH: Danielle Kelly shares her philosophy with Brendan Schaub ahead of world title bout against Jessa Khan

ONE Championship submission grappler Danielle Kelly recently shared some insights about her Brazilian jiu-jitsu acumen on the Brendan Shaub Show. She believes her jiu-jitsu skills will help her score her first world title win against Jessa Khan this Friday.

Along with Khan, Kelly is the first woman who will compete for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 14. With so much on the line, the Philadelphia native has done her homework on how to beat her fellow black belt opponent.

After having three fights under ONE, Danielle Kelly has learned some important lessons which could help her undermine Khan’s jiu-jitsu. One of those advantages is having fighting experience inside a cage or a ring.

She explained the same in detail in her recent one-on-one interview with American podcaster and former fighter Brendan Shaub. Kelly said fighting under a different ruleset can cause problems for the first-time grappler in ONE Championship.

“Yeah, I learned that in my last match I did catchweight in Thailand, under ONE, and she - it was in the ring, it wasn’t in a cage but she [Ayaka Miura] really knew how to use the rules and like the ring against me so - I had a rude awakening,” she noted.

"Gotta do what I have to do to win the match" - Danielle Kelly ahead of Jessa Khan bout

Danielle Kelly is currently 2-1-0 under the Singapore-based promotion. Since her first match in March 2022, Kelly has grown more confident in her skills, meaning she was able to shake off the jitters and perform to the best of her abilities.

In her last two performances against Sambo world champion Mariia Molchanova and MMA superstar Ayaka Miura, Kelly demonstrated her lethal submission game. This includes tricky backtakes, leg locks, and RNC’s.

Now, the real challenge lies in defeating an IBJJF world champion.

Danielle Kelly wrapped up the interview by saying:

“There’s always pressure, but I feel like - I mean, I gotta do what I have to do to win the match. I know she [Khan], like, she’s able to study my matches like how I use the cage or the ring, so you know if I’m a little - if I’m overly aggressive, she can counter that.

“I’ve been studying her like every day so I kind of know if I really good jiu-jitsu person, if I leave just anything open, she’s gonna be to like take it.”

ONE Fight Night 14 goes down this Friday, September 29, at 8:00 pm EDT, at Singapore Indoor Stadium. The entire card is available live and free via Amazon Prime Video.