WATCH: Nong-O Hama’s sheer brutality in first world title defense against Japanese star Hiroaki Suzuki

Former ONE world champion Nong-O Hama will look to storm back into the win column this Friday night when he returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for the first time in 2024.

Ready to bounce back after suffering back-to-back knockout losses against Jonathan Haggerty and Nico Carrillo, Nong-O meets two-time Lumpinee Stadium champion and 70-win veteran Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai.

But first, ONE Championship is looking back at Nong-O's first-ever ONE world title defense against Japanese standout Hiroaki Suzuki at ONE: Warriors of Late in 2019.

"Nong-O's kicks are on ANOTHER LEVEL. Will the Thai legend land a knockout blow when he faces Kulabdam on April 5 at ONE Friday Fights 58?"

Before hitting a two-fight skid, Nong-O had won 10 straight fights inside the Circle, besting a slew of notable names, including Saemapetch Fairtex, Rodlek, Felipe Lobo, and Liam Harrison.

Thai legend Nong-O Hama faces another tough test against rising star Kulabdam

Earning a win at ONE Friday Fights 58 will be no easy task for Nong-O, as he faces a streaking Thai standout who is undefeated in his last five fights. Kulabdam has established himself as one of the top prospects in the art of eight limbs with wins against Tyson Harrison, Fariyar Aminipour, and Julio Lobo in his last three outings — all coming by way of knockout in the very first round.

"This fight is going to be explosive," Nong-O told ONE Championship in a recent interview. "I'm ready to go toe-to-toe with him, and I'll never back down."

Who comes out on top when a Thai legend meets a budding Thai superstar in The Land of Smiles on Friday, April 5?

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live and for free on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and via watch.onefc.com around the world.