WATCH: Tang Kai’s explosive split-second KO against Thanh Le to capture undisputed featherweight MMA crown in Qatar

Reigning ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai left no questions unanswered in his world title unification clash with Thanh Le.

Stepping inside the Circle for a long-awaited rematch at ONE 166 in Qatar, Tang Kai delivered another highlight-reel-worthy knockout, blasting interim world titleholder Thanh Le with a right hook in the closing seconds of the third round. With a few follow-up strikes on the ground, the referee had no choice but to step in, calling for a stop to the contest.

“Hear from undisputed ONE Featherweight MMA World Champion Tang Kai after his unification bout with interim titleholder Thanh Le at ONE 166: Qatar!”

With the victory, Tang moved to 8-0 under the ONE Championship banner and improved his finish rate to 63% with five wins by way of knockout.

As for Thanh Le, the former ONE world champion fell to 6-2 inside the Circle and has now lost two of his last three, both against the Chinese superstar.

Tang Kai hopes to headline ONE Championship’s return to China

With his first world title defense in the books, Tang Kai hopes he’ll have the opportunity to headline an event in his home country one day.

“Of course, I would like for ONE Championship to come back to China to feature as the future main event. That will be my dream.”

Aside from holding a host of ONE Hero Series events in 2020, the last time the promotion produced a premium card in China was ONE: Age of Dragons, where Ilias Ennahachi beat Wang Wenfeng to retain the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in November 2019.

Would you like to see ONE Championship return to China with its featherweight MMA world champ in the headlining fight?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE 166: Qatar replay can be watched on demand via Amazon Prime Video.