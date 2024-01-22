WATCH: Tye Ruotolo nearly knocks out twin brother Kade minutes before ONE Championship debut against Shinya Aoki

Becoming a world-famous athlete comes with an otherworldly determination to be the best, and there is nothing better than reaching the mountaintop with your sibling.

That could very well be what happened in the Ruotolo household, as submission grappling stars Kade and Tye Ruotolo grew up together to eventually reach the mountaintop of the sport within ONE Championship.

The pair made their promotional debuts at ONE 157 in May 2022, with Kade being the first to take to the ONE circle on that night. He was paired with Japanese combat sports legend Shinya Aoki in a lightweight submission grappling bout.

Tye was in full hypeman mode and inadvertently gave Kade a headbutt that nearly knocked out his brother literally just moments before his promotional debut.

ONE Championship shared the moment on Instagram with the caption:

“Getting amped up 💥 Kade Ruotolo defends the ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Title against Tommy Langaker at ONE 165 on January 28! Who are you rooting for in this rematch? 👀 @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu.”

Luckily enough for the Ruotolo twins, Kade came out on top after a grueling 10-minute matchup.

Kade Ruotolo headed to Japan for ONE world championship defense

Before 2023 ended, Kade and Tye Ruotolo would become inaugural ONE world champions in their own right, with the former claiming the ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship and the latter taking its welterweight equivalent.

ONE Championship fans will get to see Kade take to the ONE circle once again as he faces heated rival Tommy Langaker in the co-headliner of ONE 165 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on January 28.

