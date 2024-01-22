“We work backwards” – Tye Ruotolo says best way to solve a jiu-jitsu puzzle is to tackle the root of the problem

Tye Ruotolo says the best method to solve something new on the jiu-jitsu mats is to highlight the root of the problem before mapping out a plan to be in full control.

The Atos representative’s simple approach seems to have been working for him over the course of his career, and it has been the backbone of his success on the global stage in recent times.

Since debuting under the ONE Championship banner, the 21-year-old has racked up five consecutive victories.

Win No.6 could be on the horizon for the jiu-jitsu phenom, as he defends his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title against Izaak Michell at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1.

Speaking of his methodological approach to solving quizzes or any question marks on the canvas, Tye Ruotolo said during an appearance on The Fighter and The Kid:

“Me and my brother, what we kind of do [is] we work backwards from our problem, you know? My brother and I got heel hooked really bad when we did our ADCC trials as kids, we got our knees and ankles popped.

“We were doing great apart from that. As we walked away limping, we went to the garage one day, we put ourselves in heel hooks, and we worked backward from there. So we worked backwards technically, and then boom, it’s training.”

Watch the full interview here:

Tye Ruotolo is just one of many stars competing at ONE 166: Qatar

With five ONE world titles on the line when ONE Championship opens its account in Qatar on March 1, the card is packed to the prim with talented finishers and proven warriors of the fight game.

After Tye Ruotolo’s single-round tussle with debuting star Michell, Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga will meet in an atomweight MMA world title matchup.

ONE 166: Qatar will be wrapped up with three rematches, featuring six big names from MMA.

Reinier de Ridder and Anatoly Malykhin are set to collide for the middleweight crown, while Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio will run it back a year on from their clash at ONE 164.

Last but not least, Tang Kai and Thanh Le are gearing up to go toe-to-toe to unify their featherweight gold.