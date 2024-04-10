"Whoever wants to step up" - Chinese star Zhang Peimian calls out Jonathan Di Bella, Prajanchai for shot at vacant belt

Chinese kickboxing superstar and former ONE world title challenger 'Fighting Rooster' Zhang Peimian has ONE Championship gold on his mind following his most recent victory.

Peimian took care of business against Thailand's Aliff Sor Dechapan at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II. The event took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Friday, April 5.

The 20-year-old Chinese phenom delivered an inspired performance, showcasing every bit of promise his future holds with every strike he threw. The result was a clinical three-round unanimous decision victory on the judges' scorecards.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Zhang said he is looking at taking on either Jonathan Di Bella or Prajanchai PK Saenchai for a shot at the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

'Fighting Rooster' said:

"Either of them. Like, whoever wants to step up, I'm willing to throw down inside the ring."

See the full interview below:

The ONE strawweight kickboxing world title was recently made vacant when former king Jonathan Di Bella lost the belt on the scales. The Canadian-Italian star failed to pass weight and hydration for his co-main event showdown with Prajanchai PK Saenchai and ultimately decided to not compete.

That opened up the door for Peimian to call out the two kickboxing stars for a crack at ONE gold.

Zhang Peimian says Jonathan Di Bella pull-out was all part of the game: "The brutal side of the fight business"

Zhang Peimian won't make too much out of Jonathan Di Bella's decision to forego fighting Prajanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Friday Fights 58 last week.

The 20-year-old Chinese phenom says things like this happen all the time, and are part and parcel with professional fighting.

He told Sportskeeda MMA:

"This is the brutal side of the fight business. So whether you are sick or injured, you have to make weight in order to compete. But I also want to wish him a good and timely recovery. But that's just the reality of it."

Poll : Who should Zhang Peimian challenge for the vacant belt? Jonathan Di Bella Prajanchai 0 votes View Discussion