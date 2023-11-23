“Why not?” – Joseph Lasiri open to MMA transition next after Prajanchai rematch

ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri isn’t fazed by the challenge that he will be up against when he returns inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on December 22.

At the promotion’s final card of the year, ONE Friday Fights 46, the 32-year-old enters a high-stakes rematch with Prajanchai PK Saenchai in a strawweight Muay Thai world title unification clash inside the hallowed grounds of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Should he succeed in his mission to take his rivalry with the Thai up to 2-0, the Italian-based athlete is keen to expand his resume on the global stage of ONE Championship.

As expressed before, the 32-year-old remains open to a potential all-Italian world champion vs world champion clash with Jonathan Di Bella.

Alternatively, ‘The Hurricane’ wouldn’t mind a stint in MMA. In an interview with the South China Morning Post, this was his response to a possible transition to the all-encompassing sport:

“Who knows? Why not.”

Joseph Lasiri unfazed to face Prajanchai in his own backyard

With the fight taking place in his opponent’s backyard, there is a sense of belief that the interim titleholder should have no issue avenging his loss to the Kick and Punch Milano athlete when they meet next month.

Joseph Lasiri isn’t singing a similar tune, though. In the same interview, the Italian-Moroccan international said he’s fought in enemy territory numerous times, and this upcoming assignment will be no different.

‘The Hurricane’ said:

“Always, yeah. My fights in my career, more than 80 percent are not in Milan or in my home, every time it’s outside, so getting used to fighting in Lumpinee against a Thai is not new.”

Truthfully, Joseph Lasiri wouldn’t entirely have his back against the wall when he steps inside the Lumpinee Stadium to run it back with Prajanchai.

After forcing the latter to quit on the stools when they collided at ONE 157 in May last year, the Milan native remains confident that he can repeat history and keep the coveted 26-pound gold in his trophy cabinet.

Watch the full interview here:

ONE Friday Fights 46 will be available live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.