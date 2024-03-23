"Would love to see it man" - Fans react as former UFC star plans to fight Jorge Masdival and Mike Perry this year

Mike Perry and Jorge Masvidal can both add to their long lists of fighters calling out their names.

As two of the most popular fighters not currently active in the UFC, Perry and Masvidal were both mentioned by a fellow former octagon star. With another tweet claiming to return to fighting, Darren Till named the two welterweights as hypothetical opponents he "will fight" in 2024.

The former welterweight title challenger has not fought since losing to December 2022, a submission loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 282. Since his release from the UFC, Till has remained active in callout out fighters on X but has not returned to combat sports competition.

Having seen similar comments from 'The Gorilla' in the past, fans did not react with excitement. One fan bluntly told the Englishman to 'get his a** in the ring,' tweeting:

"Would love to see it man, get your a** in the ring"

Till teased both fights previously to no avail as the logistics of each matchup have difficulties with each in separate promotions. Perry is currently under contract with BKFC, while Masvidal owns and operates Gamebred Boxing and Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA.

Other fans commented:

"Lol fight the scales lad"

"You'll probably fight Jake Paul and take a dive for a few quid"

"You're not going to fight anyone bum shut up Twitter warrior"

You will rise DT"

Is Jorge Masvidal fighting in 2024?

Jorge Masvidal may be done with MMA but will return to competition in a boxing fight on June 1. Masvidal will face Nate Diaz in a rematch of their UFC 244 fight for the inaugural BMF belt in his return to boxing.

Masvidal has one previous fight in the ring, a 2005 win over Joseph Benjamin. Diaz recently made his professional boxing debut in 2023 against Jake Paul, losing by decision.

With both fighters owning their own promotions, the fight will be co-promoted by Diaz's Real Fight Inc. and Masvidal's Gamebred Boxing.

The fight will commence at the light heavyweight limit of 175 pounds in a 10-round bout.