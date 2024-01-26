“You can use those ropes” – Sage Northcutt says he’s ready to use the ring to his advantage against Shinya Aoki

American mixed martial arts phenom ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is ready to prove that he can win on any battlefield.

The 27-year-old Evolve MMA / Team Alpha Male representative is set to return to action this weekend, when he enters the ONE Championship ring in Tokyo, Japan for arguably his toughest test to date.

The last time Northcutt was in the ring was in May of 2019, nearly five years ago. He met Brazilian banger Cosmo Alexandre, but the end-result was disastrous. One punch sent Northcutt crashing to the canvas, causing multiple skull fractures and sending him into a lengthy recovery process.

Now, ‘Super Sage’ returns to the ring seeking redemption.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Northcutt said:

“Yeah. Obviously, it's different. I think the size of the actual inside is going to be a little bit smaller than what the Circle normally is. It's got to be somewhere like 28-30 feet, I would think. So this is definitely a little bit smaller boxing ring, but, you know, the ropes. You can use those ropes. You can bounce off the ropes. You can bend back. It's definitely different.”

Sage Northcutt returns to face Japanese legend Shinya Aoki

Northcutt is set to face former multi-time ONE lightweight MMA world champion ‘Tobikan Judan’ Shinya Aoki at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru. The event broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, January 28th.

In the same interview, Northcutt talked about his legendary foe. He said:

“I know Shinya has had a lot of fights. He used to fight for PRIDE, he's fought for Bellator, fights for ONE Championship. He's had a lot of different fights, a lot of experience in the ring, but I think there's a lot of advantages also for me in the ring.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru via global Pay-Per-View on watch.onefc.com. You can also visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch the event from your specific location.