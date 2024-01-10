“You get out of your comfort zone” – Lito Adiwang looks at the bright side of switching camps to begin 2024

Lito Adiwang reflected on his decision to leave his longtime gym, Team Lakay, and join Bali-based Soma Fight Club last year.

Over the past five years, Adiwang has become a mainstay in the ONE Championship strawweight MMA division. Most of the Filipino fighter’s career was spent working with the legendary Team Lakay before things recently changed.

‘Thunder Kid’ began looking for a new team after enduring a rough patch caused by two losses and a severe ACL injury. Following a short stint with HIIT Studio, Adiwang was forced to go elsewhere due to renovations, leading to him joining Soma Fight Club.

In November 2023, Adiwang secured a unanimous decision win in a rematch against Jeremy Miado while representing the Bali-based outfit. The impressive performance at ONE Fight Night 16 led the 30-year-old to fully commit to his new team.

During an interview with ONE Championship, Lito Adiwang had this to say about the positives of moving to Soma Fight Club:

“The positive thing about it is you get to be out of your comfort zone. You meet new athletes, you talk to different coaches, international coaches, expert strikers, wrestlers and grapplers, those are the positive things that I’m taking.”

What’s next for Lito Adiwang?

In March 2022, Lito Adiwang fought Jeremy Miado for the first time at ONE X.

Unfortunately, Adiwang suffered a torn ACL that ended the fight and became his second consecutive loss. At the time, some people began writing Adiwang off as they questioned if he could bounce back from his injury.

Since then, Adiwang has silenced the doubters by knocking out Adrian Mattheis in 23 seconds and defeating Miado in their rematch. Therefore, ‘Thunder Kid’ could be set up for a life-changing calendar year if he can continue building momentum.

Adiwang’s next fight could be against a ranked opponent to solidify him as a top contender. Although ONE has confirmed nothing, an interesting next challenge for the Filipino fighter could come in the form of No.5-ranked Mansur Malachiev.