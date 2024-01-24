“You’ll just see it come fight night” – Denice Zamboanga says there will be some surprises in store at ONE 166

Denice Zamboanga comes into her first shot at the ONE atomweight MMA world championship with one big benefit that could also be a curse in disguise.

The title challenger knows her upcoming opponent and the dangers that she presents like the back of her hand, having trained alongside her friend Stamp Fairtex in the past.

When the two women clash at ONE 166, set for the Lusail Sports Arena on March 1, the crucial factor will be who can make the right adjustments based on their experiences of training together.

Zamboanga is confident that she will have a few tricks up her sleeve to catch the champion off guard. Although, naturally, she’s keeping her cards close to her chest.

She told The MMA Superfan that she is not the same fighter that ONE Championship fans saw last time out and plans to show that on fight night:

“I can’t reveal much, but I can say that there are a ton of stuff that I’ve been focusing on and improving on. You’ll just see it come fight night.

“I’ve waited a long time for this title opportunity, and I’ll give my all. You’ll see it on March 1.”

Watch the full interview below:

Denice Zamboanga has a few different options at her disposal

One of the biggest advantages that Denice Zamboanga possesses in this fight are factors that are not going to change.

While she may try to utilize the element of surprise, there will be no doubts as to how Stamp will approach this fight given her elite striking background.

Mixing it up will be key for Zamboanga even if she has shown some big developments in her own striking skills in recent times.

Keeping her former training partner guessing will be crucial to leaving Qatar with the atomweight world championship resting on her shoulder.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live on March 1. Check your local listings for more details.