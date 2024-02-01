ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks has walked the talk ever since he took his talents to the world’s largest martial arts organization.

The outspoken American has never been shy about proclaiming his greatness and has proven it time and time against elite competition.

‘The Monkey God’, who boasts an impressive 20-2 career record, has left a trail of devastation in his first four MMA matches under the ONE banner.

This includes a massive victory over long-time strawweight MMA kingpin Joshua Pacio in 2022, where he became the new top dog of the 125-pound division.

Appearing on the FightWave podcast, Brooks amusingly revealed the only way he’ll lose.

“If I don't knock myself out or I don't get a win by a judge’s decision, then you see me winning, period.”

Watch the full interview:

Jarred Brooks is pertaining to an incident in 2018 where he infamously knocked himself out against Jose Torres while he was still with the UFC.

The 30-year-old superstar has moved on from that embarrassing ordeal and now considers it a tough lesson he needed to learn.

‘The Monkey God’s other setback is an extremely close split-decision loss to former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, which most pundits believe should have gone his way.

Jarred Brooks, though, has never looked back since and has transformed into a whole different monster that we know and love today.

Jarred Brooks returns against Joshua Pacio in ONE’s debut in the Middle East

After five rounds of intense back-and-forth action last time out, Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio will resume their rivalry on March 1.

The strawweight MMA world title will be on the line at Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar as part of the massive ONE 166 mega-event.

Will ‘The Monkey God’ reassert his mastery over the Filipino warrior? Or will ‘The Passion’ get even and reclaim his lost crown?

Find out at ONE 166: Qatar, which will air live on March 1 via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.