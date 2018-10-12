ONE: Kingdom Of Heroes Registers 25 Million Viewers

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 10 // 12 Oct 2018, 15:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

ONE: KINGDOM OF HEROES played host to a series of compelling martial arts contests

12 October 2018 – Singapore: The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), delivered a thrilling night of action last Saturday, 6 October at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE: KINGDOM OF HEROES played host to a series of compelling martial arts contests, headlined by a world-class boxing showdown between The Ring Magazine and two-time WBC Super Flyweight World Champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and the challenger Iran “MagnifiKO” Diaz from Mexico.

According to data from Nielsen, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, ONE: KINGDOM OF HEROES posted excellent viewership numbers, drawing over 25 million viewers while setting record-breaking peak TV ratings to share of 58.5% in Thailand, and registering similarly strong numbers across the region in Asia.

ONE: KINGDOM OF HEROES featured some of the best martial arts world champions across 14 action-packed bouts featuring a wide spectrum of offerings which included Muay Thai, kickboxing, mixed martial arts, and world championship boxing.

To date, ONE Championship has garnered a staggering 30 billion impressions on social media as of September 2018. Video views reached 4.2 billion on an annualized basis, and are expected to continue to accelerate.

ONE Championship returns on Friday, 26 October, when martial arts superstar “The Burmese Python” Aung La N Sang returns home to Yangon, Myanmar to headline ONE: PURSUIT OF GREATNESS set for the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium.

Aung La N Sang will put his ONE Middleweight World Championship on the line against Mohammad Karaki of Lebanon.

About ONE Championship™

ONE Championship is the largest global sports media property in Asian history. Headquartered in Singapore, ONE Championship is the home of martial arts and is the world's largest martial arts organization, hosting bouts across all styles of martial arts such as Muay Thai, Kickboxing, Karate, Kung Fu, Silat, Sanda, Lethwei, Mixed Martial Arts, Tae Kwon Do, Submission Grappling, and more.

The world’s most exciting martial arts organization hosts the largest sports entertainment events across Asia, featuring some of the world's best martial artists and world champions, all signed to exclusive contracts, on the largest media broadcast in Asia.

In addition to its digital platforms, ONE Championship broadcasts to over 1.7 billion potential viewers across 138 countries around the world with some of the largest global broadcasters, including Fox Sports, ABS-CBN, Astro, ClaroSports, Bandsports, Startimes, Premier Sports, Thairath TV, Skynet, Mediacorp, OSN, and more.