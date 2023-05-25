Former UFC fighter Alessio Di Chirico has given his side of the story, following his arrest in Spain for alledgely attacking a Taxi driver last week.

Di Chirico was on holiday in Formentera, Spain, with his partner and two young children. During one of their nights away, the former middleweight fighter had booked a cab to bring them all back to their hotel after eating out at a restaurant.

The 33-year-old then reportedly paid the driver like normal, before a fight broke out between the pair. Di Chirico reportedly struck the driver in the face, fracturing his cheekbone and causing damage to his eye. The Italian fighter was then arrested by police and spent a night in jail before being released.

Alessio Di Chirico has now given his side of the story. According to 'Manzo', the incident wasn't just random violence.

The former UFC fighter explained that he had asked to sit in the back of the car with his partner and kids because the taxi didn't have suffiencent seats for children and his son had repeatedly hit his head during the ride.

Spanish traffic laws dictate that it would have been illegal for Di Chirico to join them in the back, but the former UFC fighter took issue with the fact that after paying for the ride, the taxi driver alledgedly smiled due to the discomfort caused to Di Chirico's children. The 33-year-old also stated that the driver had grabbed him first.

What was Alessio Di Chirico's UFC record?

Alessio Di Chirico made his UFC debut back in 2016, but he was denied a dream start after losing the bout via unanimous decision.

His fortunes soon changed however, as he impressed in his next four fights, winning 3 and losing 1. Amongst those wins was a notable victory over fan favorite Julian Marquez.

The UFC brass deemed Chirico's performances were worthy of a step up in competition, and so he was booked to face Kevin Holland in 2019.

Unfortunately for 'Manzo', his bout against Holland seemingly marked the beginning of the end of his career in the organization. The 33-year-old lost to 'Trailblazer' via unanimous decision and only saw himself pick up one victory in his next 5 outings for the promotion.

The Italian fighter was then released before the end of 2022, with a record of 4-7.

