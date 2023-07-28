"Still the hardest working man and the best to ever do it" - Jolie Poirier shares inspirational message for husband Dustin ahead of UFC 291

Jolie Poirier is among the most well-known romantic partners of a UFC fighter, without being a fighter herself. She is married to one of the promotion's biggest stars, Dustin Poirier. The two have been together for 15 years, having dated shortly after meeting each other during their high school years.

At the age of 20, 'The Diamond' popped the question and the two have been married ever since. With her husband's 'BMF' title fight at UFC 291 tomorrow, Jolie Poirier is in full support mode. Three days ago, she took to Instagram to post a picture of him, captioned with a long, supportive message.

She expressed her admiration for the hard work he pours into his preparation prior to his fights while mentioning her gratitude for how he allows both her and their daughter to be in his professional life as a fighter. Both will be in attendance at UFC 291, where 'The Diamond' has a daunting task ahead of him.

He'll face Justin Gaethje in the main event for the 'BMF' title once held by his close friend Jorge Masvidal. The bout will be a rematch of their 2018 Fight of the Year winner, and the winner will likely be launched into title contention, much like Jorge Masvidal was after defeating Nate Diaz at UFC 244 for the original 'BMF' title.

Jolie Poirier will watch the evening of fights from cage-side as she did when Dustin Poirier defeated Max Holloway, also a rematch, to capture interim lightweight gold.

Jolie Poirier's feuds with UFC fighters

Despite not being a fighter herself, Jolie Poirier has found herself in the crossfire of her husband's feuds. The most prominent involved Conor McGregor, who was contacted by 'The Diamond's' wife on Instagram presumably to inquire about the Irishman's promised donation to the Good Fight Foundation.

However, after Dustin Poirier outed the Irishman for flaking on his promise, a heated feud erupted between the two men, with 'The Notorious' dragging Poirier's wife into the mix by repeatedly mentioning her Instagram DM.

After Conor McGregor broke his leg, however, his rival's wife could be seen flipping him off in revenge inside the octagon.