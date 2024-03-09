5 NASCAR drivers to watch out for in Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series heads to Phoenix Raceway this weekend for the fourth race of the 2024 season. The Shriners Children's 500 Cup race will be contested over 312 laps and marks the first race to utilize the new short track package.

This weekend's race is highly significant as the one-mile oval in Phoenix also hosts the championship race. Moreover, NASCAR will debut its highly anticipated short-track package, featuring a smaller and simplified rear diffuser with fewer vertical strakes, along with a larger spoiler.

Hendrick Motorsports and Team Penske drivers have dominated the track in recent years. William Byron and Ross Chastain won the two events on the one-mile oval last season.

There is plenty of anticipation surrounding the Shriners Children's 500, as there are high expectations on the new package, with the added curiosity about whether Ford and Toyota drivers could end Chevrolet's win streak in the NASCAR Cup Series this season.

5 NASCAR drivers to watch out for at Phoenix Raceway

#5 Joey Logano

The #22 Penske driver kicked off his 2024 Cup Series campaign by securing three front-row starts and two pole positions. Although he has displayed blistering speed, he currently sits in 24th position in the points standings.

Joey Logano is looking for an early season turnaround, as he returns to a track where he has three wins, including his 2022 title-winning victory. Logano is eager to snap his 34-race winless streak this weekend.

#4 Ross Chastain

The #1 Trackhouse Racing driver rebounded late last season, capping off his 2023 campaign with a victory in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Ross Chastain is coming off a good run of form in 2024, taking a fourth-place finish in Las Vegas last weekend. Given his track record, Chastain is one of the few drivers who could challenge the Hendrick Chevies and Penske Fords at Phoenix.

#3 William Byron

The reigning Daytona 500 winner is another strong contender to win the Shriners Children's 500 this weekend, eyeing his second trip to the victory lane at the one-mile oval in Phoenix.

Byron boasts a strong record at Phoenix Raceway, with two top-fives and three top-10s in his last six starts on the track. Additionally, he also has the third-best odds to win the race.

#2 Kyle Larson

This Sunday's race could turn into another Kyle Larson show at Phoenix, as the #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver is coming on the back of a dominant victory in Las Vegas.

Larson has three top-five finishes in his last six starts on the track, including a victory. Despite leading the most laps in last year's edition, he narrowly missed out on the win in the late-race restarts. The 2021 NASCAR Cup champion is odds-on favorite to win the race.

#1 Ryan Blaney

The #12 Penske driver returns to the track, where he was crowned the NASCAR Cup Series champion last year, finishing ahead of HMS duo Kyle Larson and William Byron.

Ryan Blaney has a stellar record at Phoenix Raceway with five top-five finishes in his last six starts on the track, giving him the best average finish among all drivers. Despite his consistent performances, a trip to the victory lane on his favorite track continues to elude Blaney.

Catch the Shriners Children's 500 this Sunday, March 10, with the green flag set to drop at 3:47 pm ET.