Former Cup Series driver and Fox Sports analyst Clint Bowyer had a hilarious response to a NASCAR fan, who recounted his interaction with Bowyer in one of the most awkward settings imaginable.

Meeting a celebrity is a memorable experience for any common folk, creating a cherished memory that lasts a lifetime. For NASCAR fans, encountering any of the drivers will have a similar effect, as the precious moment is etched in their memories.

An X (formerly Twitter) user by the name of David Hizar narrated a similar encounter with a celebrity. He narrated an amusing incident where he found himself standing next to Clint Bowyer, but the encounter took place in an unexpected location - at a urinal in Carowinds.

David explained that he didn't exchange pleasantries with Bowyer due to the awkward setting. He wrote on X:

"Can't say that I met him exactly, but I did stand next to him at the urinal at Carowinds and had to desperately not to try to make small talk with @ClintBowyer"

The Fox Sports analyst had a hilarious reaction to the fan's story, suggesting he could have worded the post in a better manner for the netizens.

"What the……You could’ve worded that better."

Clint Bowyer's reaction to the user's post stirred quite a buzz on X. Many of them chimed in with their tales of interacting with NASCAR drivers, adding to the discussion.

Clint Bowyer gets trolled by Kyle Larson on air in Las Vegas

Kevin Harvick has joined Clint Bowyer and Mike Joy in the Fox booth for the 2024 season. The trio had plenty of banter while covering the third race of the season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Bowyer radioed Kyle Larson during the red-flag stoppage in Stage 1, to get Larson's comments on William Byron's sensational overtake earlier in the race.

"Now being that you guys were having a little fun at my expense, now I’m going to have some at yours, Kyle, How about your teammate (Byron) there getting on the outside of you and passing about eight cars down there in three and four? Pretty cool, huh?" he said on air.

The #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver had a witty reply, trolling Bowyer by recounting how he had pulled similar moves when they were racing. Larson joked:

"Yeah, I remember doing that a time or three to you when you were racing...So I’ll go back and look at the notebook and try and do a better job."

Larson's comments left Harvick and Joy in splits, as Bowyer responded:

"Bam! You’re getting better at this. I like that."

Kyle Larson did the talking on the track too, securing a dominant victory to take his first win of the 2024 campaign.