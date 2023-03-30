Denny Hamlin takes a brutal jibe at NASCAR's decision to rescind Hendrick Motorsports' points penalty

News of Hendrick Motorsports partially getting off the hook after appealing their L2-level penalties hasn't gone down well with Denny Hamlin. In what has been the talk of NASCAR town since Wednesday, the National Motorsports Appeal Panel decided to rescind the points penalty handed to the four Hendrick Motorsports cars. The #31 crew at Kaulig Racing, however, have not been handed their points back yet.

Seemingly upset with the decision that was outside the governing body's control, Denny Hamlin took to Twitter to remind his fans of how he was penalized earlier in the season. For a seemingly less aggressive offense accepting his run-in with Ross Chastain at Phoenix, Hamlin was handed a $50,000 fine and a deduction of 25 regular season points.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver received the penalty after the weekend was over and had spoken about the race on his podcast, Dirty Mo Media's Actions Detrimental. The rescinding of Hendrick Motorsports points deductions, as well as Daniel Suarez's penalty of only receiving a fine for intentional contact on the pit-road, seemed to upset Hamlin. He expressed his displeasure via his official Twitter handle, writing:

"Just as a reminder. I went on a podcast and apparently broke 3 rules 24 hours later. 50k and 25 POINTS."

Daniel Suarez's penalty, however, seems to be in line with similar penalties handed out to Ty Gibbs last season. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was handed a $15,000 fine for his first offense, followed by a $75,000 fine and a 25-point deduction the second time around.

Denny Hamlin sides with road-course specialists on quality of racing at COTA

A lot has been made of the quality of racing that we saw mid-pack onwards at the Circuit of the Americas last weekend. The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, while showcasing excellent racing on the front, suffered from bumper-car syndrome mid-pack onwards.

The race itself was studded with stars from other genres of racing such as Kimi Raikkonen and Jenson Button, both F1 champions of the past, as well as IMSA ace Jordan Taylor along with NTT IndyCar Series driver Conor Daly. All of these drivers seemed to think the Cup Series field could do better than what they achieved last weekend, with some receiving flak from the media and fans.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Former Formula 1 champ Jenson Button finished 18th on his Cup debut.



“The revenge is enjoyable, but there are points where it feels we can do better. The action is amazing, don’t get me wrong.” Former Formula 1 champ Jenson Button finished 18th on his Cup debut.“The revenge is enjoyable, but there are points where it feels we can do better. The action is amazing, don’t get me wrong.” https://t.co/gmsbdX6FiQ

Denny Hamlin did not seem to agree with the drivers receiving criticism from the media and spoke out in their favor:

"3 guys we put on a pedestal before the race as some of the best and most talented drivers ALL came out of the event saying it was ridiculous. Now all the sudden we wanna dismiss it? -Yep, nothing to see here, it’s what we do."

Watch Denny Hamlin race at Richmond Raceway in the Toyota Owners 400 this Sunday.

