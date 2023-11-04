Donald Trump's former advisor accuses NASCAR of discrimination against American white males

A number of reports claim that NASCAR is being sued for allegedly discriminating against white males.

One team that participates in NASCAR's Drive for Diversity program is Rev Racing. Over the years, the program has worked to advance the prospects of minority and female drivers in the sport.

NASCAR Announcement

America First Legal, led by Stephen Miller, a former adviser to Donald Trump, requested that the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigate NASCAR. The organisation wants Rev Racing's charges of "illegal discrimination against white, male Americans" looked into.

According to the reports by Pennlive.com, the organization intends to have the Employment Opportunity Commission look into the matter and is focusing on Rev Racing and NASCAR.

According to the same reports, the lawsuit focuses on the 'Diversity driver program development', 'Diversity pit crew development program', and 'NASCAR diversity internship program'.

According to the allegations, these initiatives are in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which forbids discrimination on the basis of sex and race.

According to Bloomberg Law, the legal group has attempted to shut down Starbucks, Major League Football, Morgan Stanley and other companies for having "discriminatory diversity, equity, and inclusion programs."

Max Siegel founded Rev Racing in 2010. Following the 2008 season, Siegel was appointed as the Director of NASCAR's Drive for Diversity initiative.

The team has since participated in a number of regional and National ARCA Series. Recently, the Truck Series was added to their program. Amongst the well-known alumni of Rev Racing are Ryan Vargas, Paige and Natalie Decker, Bubba Wallace, Daniel Suárez, and Kyle Larson.

NASCAR Phoenix Championship Races Weekend Schedule

Four drivers from each series will compete in their respective series to win the ultimate prize. NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series will conclude this season at Phoenix.

NASCAR Racing Experience

Here is the weekend schedule for Xfinity and Cup Series | All times are in ET.

Saturday | 04.11.23

Xfinity Qualifying | 3:30 - 4:20 p.m

Cup Series Qualifying | 4:35 - 6 p.m

Xfinity Race | 7 p.m

Sunday | 05.11.23

Cup Series Race | 10:30 a.m

Where to watch

Catch all the live action on NBC, NCB Sports App, USA Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.