"Driving for KB was a lot of pressure": John Hunter Nemechek reminisces on his time with Kyle Busch's NASCAR Truck Series team

John Hunter Nemechek, who drives the #42 Toyota Camry XSE fielded by Jimmie Johnson's NASCAR Cup Series team Legacy Motor Club, is looking to prove his worth in the highest echelon of stock car racing. Son of former part-time Xfinity Series driver Joe Nemechek, the 26-year-old driver has been one of the most recognizable names in the sport's three nationwide series.

Starting his NASCAR career with Kyle Busch's Craftsman Truck Series outfit Kyle Busch Motorsports, John Hunter Nemechek has proven his worth behind the wheel with a win in both the junior nationwide series leading up to his Cup Series debut with seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson's team.

Speaking on whether it was more challenging to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series or the rest of his two employers, John Hunter Nemechek elaborated on the pressures of driving for big names, highlighting one to FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass. He said:

"More pressure was driving for Kyle(Busch) for sure. Driving for KB was a lot of pressure to go out and succeed. Driving for Coach (Gibbs) was super special. Coach is I would say more of a motivator, a coach in that aspect if things don't quite go right. We're just getting into our relationship driving for Jimmie (Johnson) and The King (Richard Petty). Overall, Jimmie has been great to work with. He pushes me to be better every single week."

Expand Tweet

Driving for the most high-profile names in the history of NASCAR certainly comes with added pressure for drivers, especially when teams like Legacy Motor Club are not in a position to challenge up front just yet. However, John Hunter Nemechek seems to be coping with that pressure just fine.

John Hunter Nemechek previews his chances during upcoming NASCAR Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway

Texas Motor Speedway has historically been a great track for John Hunter Nemechek, who has had success at the 1.5-mile-long venue over all three nationwide series of the sport.

Going into this weekend's Cup Series race, the 26-year-old previewed his chances at the facility and told Bob Pockrass:

"Ever since the repave we've just been fast. I guess good trucks, good Xfinity cars. I think it just plays into my driving style, kind of what I grew up racing. It's a lot of momentum, trying to stay in throttle for as long as possible."

Expand Tweet

The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 goes live this Sunday at 3:00 pm ET.