"He beat Jimmie [Johnson] that day"- Chase Elliott outlines his favorite on-track memory with his father 

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott recently went down memory lane, reminiscing on his decades-old cherishing moment on the asphalt with his father Bill Elliott.

The #9 Chevrolet driver has his roots deep into racing and used to visit the tracks when his father tamed his high-octane cars on the asphalt. Elliott followed in his father's footsteps and has become a dominant NASCAR driver today, with the 2020 Cup Series championship etched to his name.

After a slow start to the current season and being the only HMS driver without a top-five result in the first six races, Chase Elliott stepped up his on-track performance, ending the unwanted feat by finishing fifth at Richmond Raceway.

Furthermore, his dominant runs, including a win at the Texas Motor Speedway, four top-5s, five top-10s, and 377 points from 11 stints have placed him third in the rankings. The 28-year-old is shy of 33 points against the leader and his teammate Kyle Larson.

Moving forward, Ahead of the Advent Health 400 at the Kansas Motor Speedway, Chase Elliott sat down with NASCAR star Kevin Harvick, pondering his decades-old Rockingham outing with his father. He outlined his favorite on-track moment with Bill when the latter defeated Hendrick Motorsports driver Jimmie Johnson to bag his only win of the 2003 season.

Elliott said (via Harvick Happy Hour on X) [1:37]:

"He was an older guy at that point in time [when he] was winning races. It was kind of odd I guess when kind of the younger crowd was coming in, you [Kevin Harvick] were coming in, it was just really fun. I remember in particular, I remember going to victory lane with him [Bill Elliott] at Pocono."

"I remember eating popcorn at the Pop Secret 400 at Rockingham in the victory lane. He just beat Jimmie that day and just thinking back on that stuff is so cool," Chase Elliott added.

Chase Elliott's father raced against the odds to clinch his final NASCAR victory in 2003

The 1.017-mile North Carolina Speedway hosted the 2003 Winston Cup Series Pop Secret 400 and witnessed an unfathomable dominance by Bill Elliott's #9 Dodge over the massive 43-car-pack.

Despite starting his 393-lap run from P5, that too, in a backup car, Bill climbed up the charts, surpassing the polesitter Ryan Newman's #12 Dodge and exercising his supremacy on the asphalt.

The then-Evernham Motorsports driver led 140 laps and defended against the charging Jimmie Johnson for his first victory of the 2003 season and the 44th and final one of his 37-year-long illustrious career.