“I would have a hard time leaving that space”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. is excited about JR Motorsports Xfinity Series future

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is looking forward to JR Motorsports' future in the evolving NASCAR Xfinity Series. Dale Jr. co-owns JRM along with his sister, Kelly Earnhardt Miller.

The two-time Xfinity Series Champion competes part-time in the Xfinity Series, piloting the #88 Chevy Camaro for his team, JRM. Also known as Junior Motorsports, the team also competes in the CARS Tour, iRacing Series, and occasionally in the Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series. In the Xfinity Series, JRM fields four full-time charters: Sam Mayer drives the #1 Chevy, Justin Allgaier drives the #7, and Sammy Smith and Brandon Jones drive the #8 and #9, respectively.

The two-time Daytona 500 winner, in a recent conversation with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, cherished JRM's participation in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and showed his excitement regarding the growth of the series in the future.

"The Xfinity series is a very fun place to be. In my heart, I would have a hard time leaving that space. And what that might become is exciting as well. I think NASCAR says this is a very valuable series to them. The CW coming in to broadcast for us is exciting for our teams. And so there's a future there," he said.

"If that's where we, belong or that's where we sort of run this thing out, I'm fine with that as well, because we've had a lot of fun success there. And I'm curious as to how that, that series evolves, how the cars evolve, how the model, the business model evolves, I'm curious as to how that all works out." Dale Jr. added.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. discusses JR Motorsports' future in Cup Series

Along with JRM's success in the Xfinity Series, the 49-year-old is also eyeing a slot in the Cup Series amid the stalled charter negotiations. The NASCAR Cup Series charter agreement is set to expire at the end of the 2024 season. Dale Jr. is looking to buy a charter in the Cup Series if the opportunity arises.

In a conversation with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Dale Jr. revealed the possibility of purchasing a single charter in the Cup Series.

"I think the one thing that I will be paying the most attention to, is whether that NASCAR makes the charters permanent or not".

"There's two ways for us to go at Junior Motorsports. Kelly and I could bring in some financial support to acquire charters and Junior Motorsports becomes a cup team. If that's not in our future and if that's not something that me and Kelly both want, there is that opportunity, I think, for many, many years and many opportunities down the road to invest in a current team and invest in a single charter" the 49-year-old added.

If their goals are not realized, the co-owners of JRM will concentrate on a single charter in order to maintain significant control over both the sponsors and the drivers.

