NASCAR track North Wilkesboro Speedway’s long-time caretaker Paul Call dies

The historic North Wilkesboro Speedway made a return to the NASCAR calendar this year, following a 27-year hiatus. Paul Call, who took care of the 0.6-mile oval during this lengthy stretch of absence, died recently.

Save the Speedway, which campaigned for the revival of the North Wilkesboro Speedway, reported the death of Call. The 87-year-old had taken care of the track for the past six decades.

Call began working for Enoch Staley, former President of the track, when he was 16 years old. He witnessed the first NASCAR race in North Wilkesboro back in 1949. He also saw the track flourish over the years and even at its peak during its golden era.

However, it all came to a standstill after Jeff Gordon won the final race in 1996. After the premier stock car series stopped visiting the track, Paul Call remained the only employee of the North Wilkesboro Speedway and maintained the track for nearly three decades.

Expand Tweet

Paul had plenty of stories to tell visitors as he lived in a single-story house just beside the track. He did his best to keep up the track, which was being deteriorated by the elements of nature. He had faith that NASCAR would eventually return to its roots.

His 27-year wait finally ended as the North Wilkesboro Speedway was transformed and the Cup Series returned to the iconic short track. Call witnessed the track roar back to life as it hosted the 2023 All-Star Race in May of this year.

Paul Call and his lifelong services to the North Wilkesboro Speedway will be cherished by fans.

Denny Hamlin reckons F1's Las Vegas GP will benefit NASCAR

F1's inaugural Las Vegas GP was one of the most anticipated motorsports events of the year and lived up to the hype despite the troubled start to the event.

Cup Series ace Denny Hamlin was also in attendance for the event, as he believes the Las Vegas GP will introduce the casual fans to NASCAR. Speaking in an interview with Autoweek, he said:

"Certainly you would think that there’s going to be a lot of casual, first-time fans going to a motorsports event, fans going to F1 in Vegas because of how convenient it is, right?"

"When I say convenient, I mean it’s right here in the States in a heavily populated area. You’ve got the whole West Coast. And if there’s just a handful—10, 12— people that go to that and then say, ‘When the NASCAR race comes to Vegas, I’m going to go to my very first NASCAR race,’ then that’s a good thing."

He concluded:

"I certainly think that there will be some of that that goes on, just because of people experiencing motorsports for the first time."

Ross Chastain had a similar view, as he reckoned the "rising tide" would help other motor racing series too.

"I love it. I think a rising tide raises all ship. I've become a fan. I wasn't a fan 15 years ago, but I was 10 years ago, and I've just slowly kind of just watched from afar. I've never been to anything, been to any events or anything. I'm glad that we've got more events on this side of the pond and love that more people are watching," Chastain said (via Autoweek).