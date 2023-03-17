NASCAR: Who will replace Danica Patrick for Cup Series race at Atlanta 

Danica Patrick will not be returning to the Fox broadcast booth for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway this Sunday afternoon. Instead of substituting her, Fox is bringing back Tony Stewart as the guest analyst for the Ambetter Health 400.

Danica Patrick spent the two March races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway in the Fox broadcast booth. She was accompanied by full-time lead announcer Mike Joy and analyst Clint Bowyer, one of her former Stewart-Haas Racing colleagues.

Fox plans to continue employing a variety of former drivers to fill the third position in the broadcast box until Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick retires at the end of the 2023 season and joins the booth full-time in 2024.

They adopted this strategy after analyst Jeff Gordon left the network in 2021 after six seasons to focus on his new position as Vice Chairman at Hendrick Motorsports.

Stewart joined Joy and Bowyer in the broadcast booth for the first three races of the season, including the Busch Light Clash exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway, and the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway.

The Clash, the Daytona 500, and the race at Circuit of the Americas were the three races Stewart broadcast from the booth in the previous season. The next race of the season will take place at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, March 26. Who will call the race alongside Joy and Bowyer has not yet been announced by Fox.

Danica Patrick: Who is she? What is her role for the 2023 Formula One season on Sky Sports F1?

Danica Patrick is respected as a pioneer in racing in the United States, where she is a celebrated sporting icon with millions of followers. The 40-year-old will be in front of a mostly unacquainted European audience when she assumes a key broadcasting role in the 2023 Formula 1 season.

Patrick will make for an excellent addition to Sky Sports' F1 coverage since she has a 20-year racing career under her belt and a wealth of experience in the spotlight.

Danica Patrick believes Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen's F1 experience can only help the team progress

Patrick will contribute as an analyst for Sky Sports, joining the likes of former F1 winners Damon Hill and Jenson Button.

She originally joined the Sky team as a commentator for the 2021 US GP, and will undoubtedly be thrilled to be able to offer commentary on the three US races this year.

