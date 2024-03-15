Rajah Caruth demands evolution in racing beyond just "another black driver" after maiden NASCAR Truck Series win

NASCAR Truck Series sensation Rajah Caruth made waves after his maiden win in Las Vegas and became the third Black driver after Wendell Scott and Bubba Wallace to achieve the feat in a national series.

After making headlines following his popular win in Las Vegas, which earned him plaudits from across the racing world, Caruth foresees a fundamental change in NASCAR. The 21-year-old hopes the sport evolves to a stage, where the winner is no longer identified by his race.

Rajah Caruth suggested that like other sporting leagues, an athlete or driver should be a representative of his country. He added that the sport is heading in the right direction with its initiatives to achieve the aforementioned goal.

In an interview with NASCAR.com, he elaborated on his stance on the sport's future:

"Hopefully to the point where the headlines aren’t that it was another Black driver or Hispanic driver, right? It’s just, ‘This person won.’ That’s the goal, to have it be as representative of the country as any other sport. That’s the way I see it. We’re doing the right things and just gotta keep it up."

NASCAR's Drive for Diversity program has helped uncover various talents from under-represented communities over the last two decades. Many graduates of the program have grown into current-day superstars.

In fact, in the first three race weekends, the Drive for Diversity alumni, Nick Sanchez, Daniel Suarez, Kyle Larson, and Rajah Caruth made it to the victory lane, as a testimony to the success of the program, indicating the progress the #71 Spire Motorsports driver mentions.

Rajah Caruth hopes to carry the momentum into Bristol

The 21-year-old Washinton DC native is off to a stellar start to his second full-time Truck Series campaign, which began with a third-place finish at Daytona. He backed it up with a top-10 finish at Atlanta followed by his maiden win at Las Vegas.

Rajah Caruth hopes to continue the momentum at Bristol, where he steps in the half-mile oval with a "pep in his step." He described the concrete oval as a fun track in an interview with Speedwaymedia.com, where he said:

"Bristol is a place I feel really good at and walk in there with a little pep in my step. It’s such a fun racetrack and I will knock on wood cause everything I’ve drove at Bristol in the past I was able to make good speed so we hope that continues on Saturday. My confidence level doesn’t mean too much cause I like to keep everything at even-keel as possible, and Bristol is a fun track and it’s fun every time we go there."

The Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway is scheduled this Saturday, March 16, at 8:00 PM ET.