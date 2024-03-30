Rumored moonshine sinkhole discovered underneath NASCAR's North Wilkesboro Speedway ahead of 2024 All-Star weekend

NASCAR's recently rejuvenated 0.625-mile track North Wilkesboro Speedway has reportedly become the site of a secret moonshine cave ahead of the 2024 All-Star Race.

One of NASCAR's original tracks, the North Wilkesboro Speedway was a regular feature in the sport since 1949, all the way through 1996. However, the track received a financial boost in 2021 when the mayor of North Carolina, Roy Cooper, allocated $40 million for its renovation and reopening.

NASCAR returned to the surface for the first time in over two decades when it announced an "All-Star Race," a celebration of the sport's 75 years, in May 2023. The Truck Series also returned the same weekend, with Kyle Larson winning both the races.

As fans prepare for the 2024 All-Star race at the same venue, a new revelation has come to light, adding to the intrigue of the iconic North Wilkesboro Speedway.

During routine grandstand maintenance last week, cracks in the original concrete were uncovered in section N, prompting crews to investigate further. What they found beneath the surface was astonishing - a hidden cavity measuring approximately 700 square feet.

Approximately 600 seats have since been removed from sections N and O as Speedway Motorsports staff assess the extent of the damage and strategize repair efforts ahead of the May 14-19 All-Star Race Week.

Speedway Motorsports SVP expresses concerns about approaching NASCAR All-Star race

In an official release, Steve Swift, senior vice president of operations and development at Speedway Motorsports, expressed both intrigue and concern over the discovery. He said:

"When we began renovating and restoring North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2022, we’d often hear stories of how an old moonshine still was operated here on the property under the grandstands. We don’t know how people would have gotten in and out, but as we uncover more, there’s no telling what we might find."

Swift acknowledged the significance of the discovery, likening it to a "race before the race" as Speedway Motorsports aims to address the sinkhole's impact on the frontstretch grandstand area. He stated:

"Now, we have a race before the race. The area that’s been affected by the sinkhole is a frontstretch grandstand area with some of the best views of the track. We’ll have a lot of work to get done before the All-Star Race Week."

Aside from the NASCAR All-Star Race, the North Wilkesboro Speedway is also set to host multiple Late Model and Pro Late Model championship finales on the same weekend.