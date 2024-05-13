“This is no longer fun”, “BRUTAL” - NASCAR Fans react after Joey Logano’s struggles in Darlington

As we approach the midway mark of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series, Joey Logano finds himself 17th in the drivers' standing. Logano has not been able to secure a top-10 finish in the last five races and is 18 points behind the playoff cutoff.

The two-time Cup Series champion's performances this year have left fans massively disappointed. After finishing 21st in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, Logano posted a photo of his #22 Ford Mustang on X (formerly Twitter) with a caption that read:

"Finished 21st at Darlington."

This move seems to have enraged one NASCAR fan, who responded to Joey Logano's tweet with:

"We are fully aware of this 21 finish today! Nasty mess! This is no longer fun!

Another fan tweeted:

"BRUTAL. Section 11. WTF"

A third fan wrote:

"What a forgettable year he’s having so far"

Yet another user tweeted:

"This season has really sucked"

"Gotta go for the best finish possible" - Joey Logano speaks up after latest disappointment

Though disappointed with a 21st place finish, Joey Logano was calm during the post-race interview with Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports. The Team Penske driver had an overall positive outlook and is looking to score points every week, despite a disastrous season so far.

When Pockrass questioned Logano if he was still in a position to play for points or wins, the latter said:

"We're obviously still in position to point in. You know, it's not like you can bail on points yet or go all in for wins. Either way, I think you still just, you gotta go for the best finish as possible."

Logano notably had a superb start to the 2024 Cup Series, claiming three pole positions and two front-row starts in the first five races. However, he finished 32nd at the Daytona International Speedway and 28th at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, hampering his progress.

The highlights of his season so far were at Richmond Raceway and Martinsville Speedway, where he managed to score 49 and 42 points, respectively. Logano has scored a total of 292 points in 13 races and is currently 194 points behind leader Kyle Larson.