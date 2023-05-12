“We are working on next year’s schedule already”: Senior NASCAR official hints at North Wilkesboro Speedway’s return next season

North Wilkesboro Speedway's fortunes seem to be heading in the right direction with the historic NASCAR track making its comeback in the sport. The 0.6-mile-long track recently hosted an Open House for people to take in the old-school charm along with several modern touches.

Marcus Smith, CEO of Speedway Motorsports which owns the majority of NASCAR's speedway-style tracks currently on the calendar, spoke of the Open House favorably. Smith also predicts the venue to be sold out for the All-Star race later this month. He further elaborated on the track's positive reception and the sport's reaction to the same, and said:

“I can tell you the turnout from the fans is important in our decision making, and NASCAR’s decision making to potentially bring more NASCAR events here. I think by the show of ticket sales its very encouraging, and we are working on next year’s schedule already.”

The Open House on Wednesday, May 10, saw a crowd of approximately 500 people visit the track and explore the infield, as well as the racing surface and the support buildings around the property. The track, which has been modernized while also preserving its old-school charm, is crucial for the sport and its efforts to appease its older, core fanbase.

The Cup Series visited the North Carolina track over 25 years ago in 1996. Since the sport left, the track was largely left unattended, relegating into a derelict relic of the past.

NASCAR Cup Series drivers also excited for North Wilkesboro Speedway's return

Driver of the #3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 fielded by Richard Childress Racing, Austin Dillon is one of the many drivers who is excited to drive at the 0.6-mile-long North Wilkesboro Speedway this season. With the Cup Series headed to the track for the All Star weekend, Dillon elaborated on his feelings about the upcoming opportunity and said:

“This is so cool, I’m just looking forward to the opportunity to come out and have some fun at a historic place like this. I’m pumped that we are going to get a shot to win a race at North Wilkesboro.”

Meanwhile, NASCAR prepares to go racing at Darlington Speedway this weekend for the Goodyear 400. See drivers and their cars adorned with paint-schemes honoring the bygone era of the sport during the Throwback Weekend, with the race slated to go live on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 3:00 pm ET on FOX Sports (FS1).

