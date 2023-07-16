What time is the NASCAR race in Loudon tomorrow? Exploring the updated green flag timings

The NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 race at Loudon, New Hampshire has been postponed to Monday (July 17) due to predicted heavy rainfall and potential flash floods. It was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, 2:30 p.m. E.T.
After taking the Busch Light Pole Award on Saturday, Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing will lead the field to the green flag. On the front row, he will be joined by teammate Martin Truex Jr.
When and Where to watch The Crayon 301 on Monday
When: The NASCAR Cup Series race starts at 12:30p.m E.T.
Where: Catch all the live action on USA Network, PNR, NBC Sports App, or SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
NASCAR Cup Series: The Crayon 301 starting grid for Monday
The race on Sunday was called off due to potential rain and wet weather. NASCAR officials have postponed the Crayon 301 on Monday.
It's a Joe Gibbs front-row lockout with Christopher Bell in pole, followed by his teammate, Martin Turex Jr. Three Fords will follow the two Toyotas, with Aric Almirola starting third, Joey Logano in fourth, and Ryan Blaney in fifth.
The rest of the lineup is as follows:
Grid spot | Driver
6 | Tyler Reddick | Toyota
7 | William Byron | Chevrolet
8 | Bubba Wallace | Toyota
9 | Brad Keselowski | Ford
10 | Kyle Busch | Chevrolet
11 | Austin Dillon | Chevrolet
12 | Daniel Suarez | Chevrolet
13 | Kevin Harvick | Ford
14 | AJ Allmendinger | Chevrolet
15 | Kyle Larson | Chevrolet
16 | Ricky Stenhouse Jr. | Chevrolet
17 | Michael McDowell | Ford
18 | Chase Elliott | Chevrolet
19 | Justin Haley | Chevrolet
20 | Denny Hamlin | Toyota
21 | Ryan Preece | Ford
22 | Austin Cindric | Ford
23 | Todd Gilliland | Ford
24 | Corey LaJoie | Chevrolet
25 | Alex Bowman | Chevrolet
26 | Chris Buescher | Ford
27 | Chase Briscoe | Ford
28 | Harrison Burton | Ford
29 | Noah Gragson | Chevrolet
30 | Erik Jones | Chevrolet
31 | Ross Chastain | Chevrolet
32 | BJ McLeod | Chevrolet
33 | Ryan Newman | Ford
34 | Cole Custer | Ford
35 | Ty Dillon | Chevrolet
36 | Ty Gibbs | Toyota