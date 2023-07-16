What time is the NASCAR race in Loudon tomorrow? Exploring the updated green flag timings

The NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 race at Loudon, New Hampshire has been postponed to Monday (July 17) due to predicted heavy rainfall and potential flash floods. It was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, 2:30 p.m. E.T.

After taking the Busch Light Pole Award on Saturday, Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing will lead the field to the green flag. On the front row, he will be joined by teammate Martin Truex Jr.

When and Where to watch The Crayon 301 on Monday

When: The NASCAR Cup Series race starts at 12:30p.m E.T.

Where: Catch all the live action on USA Network, PNR, NBC Sports App, or SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR Cup Series: The Crayon 301 starting grid for Monday

The race on Sunday was called off due to potential rain and wet weather. NASCAR officials have postponed the Crayon 301 on Monday.

It's a Joe Gibbs front-row lockout with Christopher Bell in pole, followed by his teammate, Martin Turex Jr. Three Fords will follow the two Toyotas, with Aric Almirola starting third, Joey Logano in fourth, and Ryan Blaney in fifth.

The rest of the lineup is as follows:

Grid spot | Driver

6 | Tyler Reddick | Toyota

7 | William Byron | Chevrolet

8 | Bubba Wallace | Toyota

9 | Brad Keselowski | Ford

10 | Kyle Busch | Chevrolet

11 | Austin Dillon | Chevrolet

12 | Daniel Suarez | Chevrolet

13 | Kevin Harvick | Ford

14 | AJ Allmendinger | Chevrolet

15 | Kyle Larson | Chevrolet

16 | Ricky Stenhouse Jr. | Chevrolet

17 | Michael McDowell | Ford

18 | Chase Elliott | Chevrolet

19 | Justin Haley | Chevrolet

20 | Denny Hamlin | Toyota

21 | Ryan Preece | Ford

22 | Austin Cindric | Ford

23 | Todd Gilliland | Ford

24 | Corey LaJoie | Chevrolet

25 | Alex Bowman | Chevrolet

26 | Chris Buescher | Ford

27 | Chase Briscoe | Ford

28 | Harrison Burton | Ford

29 | Noah Gragson | Chevrolet

30 | Erik Jones | Chevrolet

31 | Ross Chastain | Chevrolet

32 | BJ McLeod | Chevrolet

33 | Ryan Newman | Ford

34 | Cole Custer | Ford

35 | Ty Dillon | Chevrolet

36 | Ty Gibbs | Toyota