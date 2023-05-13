Which NASCAR driver has won Goodyear 400 the most times? Details of record holder at Darlington Raceway and more

NASCAR heads to its most historic oval this weekend for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. Celebrating the throwback weekend, drivers will get a chance to take on the sport's most challenging track. Only elite drivers can sustain the challenges thrown by the track nicknamed as 'The Track Too Tough to Tame'.

With 10 victories on the track, NASCAR Hall of Famer David Pearson holds the record for most wins at Darlington Raceway. He also holds the record for the most poles at 12, tied with another Hall of Famer, Cale Yarborough.

Dale Earnhardt stands second in the all-time winners' list with nine victories. Jeff Gordon is third with seven victories to his name at Darlington Raceway.

David Pearson raced in the Cup Series between 1960 and 1986. Pearson is a three-time Cup Series champion, winning his titles in 1966, 1968, and 1969, when the championship was called the Grand National Series.

In his career, Pearson raced alongside the sport's most successful driver, Richard Petty. The latter held Pearson in high regard, admitting that he didn't feel bad about losing to the legendary racer.

Nicknamed the 'Silver Fox', the Spartanburg, South California driver won 105 races from 574 starts in the Cup Series. He is only second to Petty in the all-time winners' list, who has over 200 victories, having made double the amount of starts compared to Pearson.

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011, the three-time Cup Series champion was included in NASCAR's 50 greatest drivers list.

What makes Darlington Raceway unique in NASCAR?

Darlington Raceway

The Darlington Raceway is one of NASCAR's most historic race tracks as it has been a staple in the series since hosting its first race in 1950. The 1.366-mile oval is known for its unique track layout that resembles an egg, with each of its ovals having different configurations. Turns 1 and 2 have 25-degree banking while turns 3 and 4 are banked at 23 degrees.

This makes the track challenging for both the drivers and the crews. The famed Darlington Oval has been hailed by most drivers as one of the toughest. The fast, unforgiving track leaves no room for error as the drivers try to take on the speed record.

Even a slight mistake from the driver gets punished immediately by the merciless walls. Despite having a clean race, most drivers leave the track with a 'Darlington Stripe', as the right side of the car scrapes the wall.

Celebrating the throwback weekend this Sunday, drivers in retro paint schemes will take on the historic track that has stood the test of time. Catch the Goodyear 400 this Sunday (May 14) live on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3:00 PM ET.

