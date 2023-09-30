World endurance champion Mike Rockenfeller returns to NASCAR with Legacy MC at Charlotte Roval

Two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans Mike Rockenfeller is set to make his return to the NASCAR Cup Series with Legacy Motor Club next weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway’s ROVAL.

On Friday (September 29), Legacy Motor Club announced that a veteran road-course competitor will drive #42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the season’s final road course race.

This will be his third start of the season at NASCAR’s top-tier series and second-ever at Charlotte Roval. Last time when he raced at this track, the 39-year-old secured the 29th-place finish behind the wheel of #77 Chevy for Spire Motorsports.

Rockenfeller was named interim driver of #42 Legacy MC Chevy after Noah Gragson was suspended by NASCAR and his team. He made two starts at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Road Course and Watkins Glen International in August.

In the first start of the season, he earned the 24th-place finish, which at the time was his career-best finish – after a P29 and P30 in two races for Spire Motorsports in 2022. The next weekend at Watkins Glen, he improved his previous results, with a career-high finish of P19 - his first top-20 result at NASCAR’s top-level series.

