As the 2023 NASCAR season comes to its close in Phoenix this weekend, fans can anticipate a potential game-changer on the horizon.

NASCAR's Chief Operating Officer, Steve O’Donnell, has given the green light to the prospect of unveiling an electric prototype race car for the 2024 season.

In a recent statement during the 2023 State of the Sport address, O’Donnell confirmed NASCAR has not only successfully constructed but also tested an electric racecar. This development comes in the hindsight of their commitment to exploring alternative fuel sources.

O’Donnell shared insights into the extensive research and development efforts invested in the electric vehicle (EV) project. He told Kickin’ the Tires:

"A lot of work has gone on at the R&D department around EV. We have a car, we have an alternative body style with that car."

While Steve O'Donnell stopped short of confirming immediate plans for competitive racing, he hinted at potential showcases for the electric prototype at select events in the upcoming season. He said:

"I would not look at us to specifically go racing with it. I think you could see it showcased at certain events next year."

NASCAR COO to travel to Japan regarding hydrogen racing

O’Donnell also disclosed an imminent trip to Japan focusing specifically on hydrogen racing. He said::

"But there are other forms that we want to look at. I am actually headed to Japan on Thursday to go look at hydrogen racing, specifically. So, we have a contingent heading over to Japan to look at that,"

Their explorations for more environment-friendly racing extend beyond electric and hydrogen racing. O’Donnell emphasized a commitment to testing across various technological fronts. He stated:

"We want to, kind of, test each and every form and we are really excited about what our teams can put together around an electric car but, again, we want to showcase that to the fans and look for additional technologies, as well."

Steve O’Donnell also shed light on the organization's focus on refining the racing experience, particularly on short tracks and road courses. He put focus on the significance of upcoming tests centered on refining the underbody of the electric racecar.

With a focus on sustainability and technological advancement, the 2024 season might prove to be a pivotal year in the motorsports world. It remains to be seen what the future holds for NASCAR and electric racing.