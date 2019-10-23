49ers acquire Emmanuel Sanders from Broncos

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 8 // 23 Oct 2019, 01:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Emmanuel Sanders

The unbeaten San Francisco 49ers, looking to bolster their receiving corps, have acquired Denver Broncos wideout Emmanuel Sanders, according to multiple reports.

Denver sent Sanders and a fifth-round pick to the Niners for third and fourth-round picks in 2020, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

The New England Patriots earlier in the day acquired wideout Mohamed Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons. Sanders heading to San Francisco takes another attractive player off the market for teams looking for wide receiver help.

Sanders, speaking to CBS Denver upon leaving the Broncos' facility, said: "Any time you break up, you leave, it's hard.

"We had a great run out here in Denver. Obviously all good things come to an end, but I'm looking forward to getting out to San Fran and showcasing my talent, meeting the guys, adding my explosiveness and capabilities to their system and trying to win."

The Broncos last year dealt Demaryius Thomas to the Houston Texans for a 2019 fourth-round pick and were looking for better for Sanders, 32.

He has 30 catches for 367 yards and two touchdowns seven games into the last season of a three-year, $33million contract that pays him $10.25m this season.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection suffered a torn left Achilles tendon in practice in December and also underwent surgery on his right ankle in January.

However, he made a remarkable recovery and was a full participant in training camp by the middle of August.

Advertisement

Sanders will likely welcome a change of scenery and the chance to play for a playoff contender.

In 134 career games with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Broncos, Sanders has 565 catches for 7,391 yards and 39 touchdowns.

His best season with the Broncos was his first, 2014, when he had 101 catches for 1,404 yards and nine touchdowns. Sanders was the leading receiver in Super Bowl 50, which Denver won by beating the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium, home of the 49ers, at the end of the 2015 campaign.