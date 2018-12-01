×
Aqib Talib activated by Rams & expected to face Lions

01 Dec 2018
The Los Angeles Rams have activated cornerback Aqib Talib and expect him to return to their line-up on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Talib, an 11-year veteran, hurt his ankle in the Rams' win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, a problem that required surgery. 

The 32-year-old came off injured reserve this week and was added to the active roster for Sunday's game on Friday. 

Talib was acquired from the Denver Broncos in a trade during the offseason. He had six solo tackles, two pass breakups and a forced fumble before his injury.

The Rams (10-1) can clinch the NFC West Division with a victory over the Lions (4-7), with the positive Talib update coming after coach Sean McVay praised the speed of his recovery after Friday practice.

"He's really gotten himself ready to go faster than we anticipated when you just look at the history of this injury," McVay said.

"He's going to go. As far as how many snaps, we don't know that quite yet, we kind of have an idea, but you can expect him to be ready to go."

The Rams listed no players on their injury report, meaning everyone on the roster is expected to be available. McVay insisted defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was "good to go" after being given a day off on Friday.

