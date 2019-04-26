Baker Mayfield leads congratulations to top draft pick Kyler Murray

After following in his footsteps in going first overall in the NFL Draft as an Oklahoma quarterback, Kyler Murray was quick to receive congratulations from Baker Mayfield.

The Arizona Cardinals had long been anticipated to make Murray the top selection after he opted to forego an MLB career to play in the NFL back in February.

They did so on Thursday as Murray heard his name called first in Nashville.

As a result, Murray became the first player to be taken in the opening round of both the NFL and MLB drafts, as well as the second successive top pick from Oklahoma.

And it was Cleveland Browns star Mayfield who led the tributes to Murray.

BACK TO BACK!!!!! CONGRATS K1!!!! Well deserved my brotha!!! @TheKylerMurray — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) April 26, 2019

See you in December @TheKylerMurray — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) April 26, 2019

Great pick. Really is a business when it comes to them. — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) April 26, 2019

Kliff kept his word way back when he was at Texas tech!! KYLER MURRAY — Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) April 26, 2019

A “Murray” goin # 1 overall. I like the sound of that — Latavius Murray (@LataviusM) April 26, 2019

Week 1 — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) April 26, 2019