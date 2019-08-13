Brady doesn't love new helmet: I don't really have much of a choice

Tom Brady

New England Patriots superstar Tom Brady is not a fan of the NFL's new helmets.

Brady's former helmet – the Riddell VSR-4 – was part of a series of helmets (six in total) that are now prohibited by the league, which has updated its policy in recent years, citing player safety.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown had his grievance over his helmet denied by an arbitrator on Monday.

Asked about the rule change, Brady told the Greg Hill Show: "I've been experimenting with a couple different ones, and I don't really love the one that I'm in, but I don't really have much of a choice.

"So I'm just trying to do the best I can to work with it."

Brady, Brown and Aaron Rodgers are some of the most notable names that have to switch helmets.

The NFL will not let these veterans wear helmets that do not pass an array of tests, and the league does not approve equipment that is older than 10 years.

"You get used to the same helmet for a long period of time. My last helmet, I wore it the last four Super Bowls, so it was a pretty great helmet for me. I hated to put it on the shelf," Brady said. "It's kind of what I'm dealing with."